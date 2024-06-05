10 Albums You Need to Know: June 2024

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

From captivating compositions to virtuosic performances, these releases encompass a wide range of styles and showcase the creativity and artistry of today's jazz musicians. Here is our curated selection of ten new jazz albums released this month (June 2024) that you need to know about.

Christian Holm-Svendsen, Totem (April)

On Totem, Danish saxophonist Christian Holm-Svendsen leads his trio in a modern take on the chord-less trio format. Through nine original compositions, the ensemble adeptly blends Nordic influences with a wide stylistic range, balancing serene expanses with dynamic vigor, resulting in a mature and unified ensemble sound. Release date: June 7.

Nduduzo Makhathini, uNomkhubulwane (Blue Note)

South African pianist, composer, healer and philosopher Nduduzo Makhathini presents uNomkhubulwane, his third Blue Note album. The new release is a three-movement suite that pays homage to the Zulu Goddess uNomkhubulwane and explores Africa’s tragic history of oppression, featuring Makhathini’s trio with bassist Zwelakhe-Duma Bell le Pere on bass and drummer Francisco Mela. Release date: June 7.

Oded Tzur, My Prophet (ECM)

On My Prophet, saxophonist Oded Tzur continues to forge a singular path, combining inflections of jazz, classical and more left-field inspirations while delving deeper into profound improvisation. Backed by his quartet with pianist Nitai Hershkovits, bassist Petros Klampanis, and newcomer Cyrano Almeida on drums, the album presents five expansive compositions alongside a brief introductory piece. Release date: June 7.

Greg Skaff, Re Up (Soulmation)

Guitarist, composer and educator Greg Skaff returns with a new trio album, Re Up, featuring his working band with bassist Ugonna Okegwo and young drummer Jonathan Barber. Together, they showcase their unique chemistry as they explore a varied program of swinging originals, along with two covers of compositions by revered jazz masters, Thelonious Monk's "Green Chimneys" and Duke Ellington's "Fleurette Africaine." Release date: June 14.

Julius Rodriguez, Evergreen (Verve)

Following his debut album, Let Sound Tell All, multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Julius Rodriguez releases his sophomore LP, Evergreen, comprising new original works and a standout cover of Dijon's "Many Times." With guest features from Keyon Harrold, Nate Mercereau and Georgia Anne Muldrow, Rodriguez says via an official statement that with Evergreen he hopes to "carry on the importance of prioritizing the music itself, rather than letting a genre or label create a preconceived connotation of the music. The genre is me." Release date: June 14.

Matt Wilson, Good Trouble (Palmetto)

Drummer and composer Matt Wilson celebrates his 60th birthday and pays tribute to late Civil Rights icon John Lewis with his new album, Good Trouble. Featuring original compositions, including a title three-movement suite written in the aftermath of Lewis' passing, and three covers, the record also introduces Wilson's new album with saxophonists Tia Fuller and Jeff Lederer, pianist Dawn Clement and bassist Ben Allison. Release date: June 14.

Something Else!, Soul Jazz (Smoke Sessions)

Something Else! is a new supergroup led by Vincent Herring and featuring Jeremy Pelt, Wayne Escoffery, Paul Bollenback, David Kikoski, Essiet Essiet and Otis Brown III. On their groove-centric debut album, Soul Jazz, the septet features refreshing renditions of classic material by such giants as Herbie Hancock, Roy Hargrove, Donald Byrd and many more. “This project represents the music that we love, music that just feels great,” Herring says via an official press release. Release date: June 14.

Christine Jensen Jazz Orchestra, Harbour (Nettwerk/Justin Time)

Harbour, saxophonist and composer Christine Jensen's third album with her Montreal-based jazz orchestra, captures over a decade of her composition and commission, with improvisations from her sister, trumpeter Ingrid Jensen, infused throughout. Other soloists included on the record include Gary Versace on piano, Chet Doxas on tenor saxophone, Jon Wikans on drums and Steve Raegele on guitar. Release date: June 28.

Madeleine Peyroux, Let's Walk (Thirty Tigers)

Singer/songwriter Madeleine Peyroux debuts Let's Walk, her first album in six years, featuring a collection of songs co-written with collaborator Jon Herrington. Incorporating jazz, folk, gospel blues, Americana, chamber pop, Latin rhythms and a little bit of humour, the stylistically diverse album finds Peyroux interpreting songs interwoven around contemplative, observational and confessional narratives. Release date: June 28.

Steve Turre, Sanyas (Smoke Sessions)

Sanyas, recorded over a weekend at the Smoke Jazz Club, is trombonist and composer Steve Turre's first live album as a bandleader in a career spanning more than five decades. The album presents covers and original compositions, including a new ballad titled "Wishful Thinking," performed with an all-star multi-generational band with Nicholas Payton, Ron Blake, Buster Williams, Lenny White and Isaiah J. Thompson. Release date: June 28.

Featured photo: Arthur Dlamini/Blue Note Records.