10 Albums You Need to Know: February 2024

From captivating compositions to virtuosic performances, these releases encompass a wide range of styles and showcase the creativity and artistry of today’s jazz musicians. Here is our curated selection of ten new jazz albums released this month (February 2024) that you need to know about!

Giorgi Mikadze Trio, Face To Face: Georgian Songbook Vol. 1 (PeeWee!)

Georgian-born pianist and composer Giorgi Mikadze explores the beautiful melodies of his homeland on Face To Face: Georgian Songbook Vol. 1. The album features Mikadze’s trio with bassist François Moutin and drummer Raphaël Pannier on jazz interpretations of notable Georgian composers, including Sulkhan Tsintsadze, Giya Kancheli and Nodar Gabunia. Release date: February 2.

Jacob Anderskov, I Sang (April)

Jacob Anderskov, a Danish pianist and composer, is acclaimed for his transformative impact on contemporary music. His latest album, I Sang, embarks on a captivating conversation with Denmark’s Højskolesangbogen, a cherished late 19th-century compilation of singalongs, folk songs, and hymns deeply intertwined with the essence of Danish cultural identity. Release date: February 2.

Richard Nelson and the Makrokosmos Orchestra, Dissolve (Adhyâropa)

Dissolve is the inaugural album from the 15-piece Makrokosmos Orchestra, co-led by guitarist Richard Nelson and saxophonist Tim O’Dell. Through a dynamic three-part suite composed by Nelson, they merge influences from modern jazz and contemporary classical music, and navigate between ambitious composition and adventurous improvisation. Release date: February 2.

Vijay Iyer Trio, Compassion (ECM)

Compassion is the new album by the Vijay Iyer trio, featuring bassist Linda May Han Oh and drummer Tyshawn Sorey, following their acclaimed 2021 LP, Uneasy. Iyer’s eighth release as a bandleader for ECM continues his drive to explore fresh territory while also referencing his forebearers along the way, including original compositions as well as interpretations of works by Stevie Wonder, Chick Corea and Roscoe Mitchell. Release date: February 2.

DJ Harrison, Shades of Yesterday (Stones Throw)

DJ Harrison looks back to his upbringing in Richmond, Virginia, and nods to the influence of some of his musical heroes on his album of covers, Shades of Yesterday. This new solo effort finds the multi-instrumentalist and producer paying a personal tribute to the artists who have inspired him most, including Eddie Henderson, Vince Guaraldi, Stevie Wonder and many more. Release date: February 9.

Joel Ross, nublues (Blue Note)

Vibraphonist Joel Ross seamlessly navigates through blues-inflected landscapes in his latest ten-track collection of ballads, nublues. This album comprises seven original compositions, along with renditions of pieces by jazz legends John Coltrane and Thelonious Monk, performed with Immanuel Wilkins on alto saxophone, Jeremy Corren on piano, Kanoa Mendenhall on bass, and Jeremy Dutton on drums, plus special guest Gabrielle Garo on flute. Release date: February 9.

Béla Fleck, Rhapsody in Blue (self-released)

Béla Fleck expands and explores George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, paying homage to the legendary composer while redefining an American classic. Available 100 years to the day Gershwin premiered the work at Aeolian Hall in New York City, Fleck’s Rhapsody in Blue album includes three variations on the original composition, plus Gershwin’s “Rialto Ripples” and “Unidentified Piece for Banjo,” an unrecorded and unreleased gem rediscovered at the Library of Congress. Release date: February 12.

London Afrobeat Collective, Esengo (Canopy)

Eight-piece multicultural ensemble London Afrobeat Collective present their unique blend of traditional Afrobeat and hi-life infused with elements of funk, jazz, Latin and dub in their latest album. Produced by Sonny Johns and featuring the renowned Congolese vocalist Juanita Euka, Esengo not only pays homage to the spirit of Fela Kuti but also embraces a bold approach to crafting original music that transcends traditional genre boundaries. Release date: February 14.

John Surman, Words Unspoken (ECM)

British reedman John Surman, a pivotal figure in European jazz for over half a century, explores musical understanding with his quartet of vibraphonist Rob Waring, guitarist Rob Luft, and drummer Thomas Strønen in his latest album, Words Unspoken. The record features Surman’s original compositions, providing frameworks for compelling musical debates as each musician adds distinctive and striking touches to the mix. Release date: February 16.

Susanne Alt, Royalty for Real (Venus Tunes)

Having spent years captivating audiences with over 100 annual performances as a saxophonist and DJ, Susanne Alt, based in Amsterdam, reconnects with her passion for jazz on Royalty for Real, a tribute to the trumpet legend Roy Hargrove. The album seamlessly blends soul, blues, funk, and pays homage to the bop tradition, boasting a remarkable ensemble of seasoned veterans from the American jazz scene, known for their collaborations with McCoy Tyner, Elvin Jones, Arturo Sandoval, and seven years in Hargrove’s own band. Release date: February 16.

Featured photo by Jeremy Cowhart.

